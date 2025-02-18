Boil water advisory issued in Hoboken after water main break

Hoboken residents should be careful and not drink tap water without boiling it on Tuesday, officials say.

The reason? A boil water advisory has been issued for Hoboken due to fluctuations in water pressure caused by efforts to stabilize service after a water main break at 18th Street & Jersey Avenue in Jersey City.

The boil water order is in effect until further notice, said Veolia, the company in charge of the repairs.

Due to ongoing repairs in Jersey City, Jersey Ave is closed in both directions at 18th St near the Hoboken border. Authorities warn of traffic impacts.

What should you do during a boil water advisory?

This measure means that customers should boil their water before using it for drinking or cooking purposes.

Customers, even if their water is filtered at home, must boil their water for one minute and allow it to cool for the following uses: drinking, cooking, baking, washing dishes, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets or other consumption.

Water does not have to be boiled for showering or washing clothes.

Why was the boil water notice issued?

The advisory was issued due to fluctuations in water pressure in the system caused by emergency repairs. Low water pressure could allow harmful microbes to enter the system.

Microbes in drinking water can cause illness and could pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.