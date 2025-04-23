NJ wildfire: Here's how to check your local air quality and what each level means

A fast-moving wildfire continues burning in New Jersey's Pine Barrens as of Wednesday afternoon -- already consuming 12,000 acres and only being 35% contained, according to officials.

For Wednesday, an Air Quality Alert is in effect for Ocean County, near the site of the fire, where air quality could become unhealthy for sensitive groups. At this time we don’t see these alerts expanding to other parts of our region because winds are generally light and coming out of the northwest. This means that the majority of the smoke from the fire is being directed south and east, blowing primarily offshore and staying south of the NYC Metro Area.

As the flames rage on, you can check your local air quality by imputing your zip code in the designated search bar on the AirNow.gov website.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When you input your zip code, you will have a dial that shows up to the right of where you entered the zip code.

In the dial you’ll find:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The NowCast AQI color, number, and category

color, number, and category The hour of the last update

The primary pollutant (that’s the pollutant with the highest AQI out of all the monitors in the area for the last hour updated)

The U.S. Air Quality Index (AQI) is a tool used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to communicate with the public about outdoor air quality and health.The AQI includes six color-coded categories, each corresponding to a different level of concern.

It is particularly important to keep the AQI level in mind for health reasons, particularly if you have health issues.