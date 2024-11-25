New Jersey

Adam Sandler spotted filming ‘Happy Gilmore 2' in New Jersey

By NBC New York Staff

Movie star Adam Sandler has been spotted in New Jersey filming the Netflix sequel to "Happy Gilmore."

Over the weekend, Hackensack police posted about providing security for Sandler as he shot the movie.

"Hackensack PD had an amazing time providing security for Adam Sandler while he filmed his new movie, Happy Gilmore 2! Our officers are huge fans and were thrilled to see the magic of Hollywood in action. Thank you, Adam, for bringing your talent and humor to Hackensack!," the department posted on social media.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

"Happy Gilmore 2" will star Sandler along with Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Benito Martínez Ocasio.

"Happy Gilmore" was released in 1996, according to IMDB.

No date has been given for the sequel's release on Netflix.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us