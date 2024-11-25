Adam Sandler spotted filming ‘Happy Gilmore 2' in New Jersey

Movie star Adam Sandler has been spotted in New Jersey filming the Netflix sequel to "Happy Gilmore."

Over the weekend, Hackensack police posted about providing security for Sandler as he shot the movie.

"Hackensack PD had an amazing time providing security for Adam Sandler while he filmed his new movie, Happy Gilmore 2! Our officers are huge fans and were thrilled to see the magic of Hollywood in action. Thank you, Adam, for bringing your talent and humor to Hackensack!," the department posted on social media.

"Happy Gilmore 2" will star Sandler along with Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Benito Martínez Ocasio.

"Happy Gilmore" was released in 1996, according to IMDB.

No date has been given for the sequel's release on Netflix.