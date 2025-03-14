‘Blood everywhere': 911 call reveals moments after neighbor shoots husband and wife at NJ home

A frantic phone call to 911 revealed the tense moments after a woman and her husband had been shot in their New Jersey home by a neighbor they had been feuding with for years.

"My husband, I think he's dead outside and my leg is killing me," the wife told the 911 dispatcher. "I'm in the left leg — my husband I think — at least 3 rounds. Oh my God."

When asked how many rounds were fired, the woman said more than three, then urged the dispatcher to send help. She said her husband was working on the house near the corner of Drake Drive and Amherst Drive when their neighbor, John Adamo, came over and fired at him.

"There's blood everywhere," the wife said. "It looks like a f-----g rifle. It looked like a rifle. Please hurry."

Others in the sleepy Jersey Shore town of Berkeley Township knew that the people living in the neighboring houses had been at odds for years.

The gunshot victims had set up security cameras, posting a clear warning to the 54-year-old Adamo. It's unclear why the feud suddenly became violent.

After allegedly shooting the husband, Adamo fired into the neighbor's home, striking his wife.

"Please get the cops here, I'm bleeding to death. I can't leave my kids," the wife said on the 911 call. "If I do, please tell them that I love them."

The husband was not killed, but both he and the wife were critically injured. The couple was airlifted to the hospital, where they were recovering.

Adamo then went back inside his house. SWAT teams surrounded it. Chopper 4 showed police outside the house, then using an explosive to blow the door open and get inside. They found Adamo in an upstairs bedroom, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police records showed they had responded to the homes a half dozen times in the last year. Police have not officially shared a possible motive in the case.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

