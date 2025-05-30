8-year-old child shoots 12-year-old relative in Jersey City: Police

An investigation is underway after an eight-year-old child shot a 12-year-old relative with a handgun in their apartment, according to Jersey City police.

The 12-year-old reportedly had a non-life-threatening injury after being shot in the right tricep and was taken to Bayonne Hospital by another family member, police said.

The shooting incident happened Friday around 2:30 a.m. in an apartment on Sal-Laf court.

