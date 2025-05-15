Concertgoers heading to MetLife Stadium for Shakira's concerts Thursday and Friday night will have limited public transportation options after NJ Transit said it will not be providing train or bus service ahead of a potential engineers' strike.

"If NJ TRANSIT rail service is your preferred means of transportation to MetLife Stadium, please plan for an alternate way to travel to the Shakira concerts," MetLife Stadium said on its website.

Due to the potential rail service stoppage, NJ TRANSIT will not be operating train or bus service to MetLife Stadium for tonight and tomorrow's Shakira concerts. Visit https://t.co/cvpCPhJSbd for more information & travel options. pic.twitter.com/Dn5R4vS9DK — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) May 15, 2025

What is the 351 Meadowlands Express bus service between MetLife Stadium and New York City?

Coach USA will be providing the only bus service between MetLife Stadium and New York City for the Shakira concerts (and potentially the Beyoncé concerts later this month).

The 351 Meadowlands Express bus service will begin running at 4 p.m. from the Port Authority Bus Terminal's Area X on 41st Street between 8th and 9th Avenue. The trip is scheduled to take about 20 minutes.

The Meadowlands Express will then run from the MetLife Sports Complex in East Rutherford to Midtown after the concert. Separate tickets are required for the return journey.

Are tickets needed in advance for the 351 Meadowlands Express?

Tickets must be purchased in advance for the two concert events, but limited seats remain for Thursday's concert.

"Due to capacity limitations, unreserved tickets are not currently available for purchase online or at the Port Authority and walk up cash fares are not being accepted. However, previously sold and unused unreserved tickets will still be honored," Coach USA/Megabus said on its website.

Tickets are also available for the return trip from East Rutherford to New York City but tickets for Thursday's return trip are limited with only an 11:45 p.m. option showing on the website. More options exist for Friday.

Tickets are already available for purchase for the Beyoncé concerts.

How do I book at Meadowlands bus ticket?

To book a ticket, go to Megabus' website and enter East Rutherford, NJ as your origin or destination and then New York, NY in the other field.

Parking and Rideshare options for MetLife Stadium concerts

For fans who will be driving to the concert, MetLife Stadium is recommending people carpool and arrive early given the mixing of the rush hour commuter crowd with the concert traffic. Parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m. and stadium gates will open at 6 p.m.

Parking will cost $60 per car and $160 for oversized vehicles, RVs and buses.

MetLife officials are warning of rideshare wait times of up to two hours after the concert and the possibility of higher surge pricing.

What time is the Shakira concert at MetLife Stadium?

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at MetLife Stadium.