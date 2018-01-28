Black Ensembles, White Roses Fill 2018 Grammys Red Carpet

Stars, including Lady Gaga, turned out on the 2018 Grammys red carpet Sunday displaying white roses in solidarity with the Time's Up and #MeToo movements against sexual misconduct ahead of music's biggest night and what is usually the wildest display of fashion during awards season. Gaga was in a black lace top and leggings with a full skirt and train, white rose in place and her hair swept into a fishtail braid with black lacing. Rapper K. Flay, in a black tuxedo jacket, chose a Time's Up button instead of the flower but noted all such symbols are important expressions of solidarity for women. Songwriter Diane Warren, a 15-time Grammy nominee, wore black and white and went her own way on symbols. She wore white gloves with "Girl" on one hand and "Power" on the other, explaining: "I didn't want to wear the rose. I'm a rebel." See how some of the other stars walked the red carpet.