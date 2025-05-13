Subway violence

Woman shoved into wall of Midtown subway passageway, hits head in unprovoked attack

By Marc Santia

A 70-year-old woman is recovering after being assaulted in an unprovoked attack in a Midtown East subway passageway, the NYPD said.

The woman was walking in an underground passageway to the no. 6 train near Lexington Avenue and East 53rd Street when an unknown man pushed her a wall causing her to hit her head and fall to the ground, according to police.

The woman was taken by paramedics to NYU Langone Medical Center for treatment of injuries to her head and neck, police said.

Detectives said they are looking to speak with an individual in connection with the case who left the scene.

The NYPD is seeking the public's help in locating this individual wanted in connection with the incident, police say.

