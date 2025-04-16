A woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to stabbing a U.S. Postal Service worker to death while at a deli in Harlem, according to prosecutors.

Jaia Cruz was sentenced Wednesday in the murder of 36-year-old Ray Hodges, a postal worker who was on duty when he was stabbed in the stomach at the deli on Lenox Avenue near 118th Street on Jan. 2.

An employee at the deli told NBC New York a fight broke out over a food order, as the suspect was upset the postal worker placed his order first.

Hodges was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said he had been stabbed seven times.

The 24-year-old Cruz had faced charges of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Hodges' family exploded in anger following the sentencing, screaming and sobbing as they blasted what they felt was a light sentence.

In addition to the 15 years in prison, Cruz will also have five years of supervised release.