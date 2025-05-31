Woman assaulted, robbed of $20 and cellphone in Harlem: NYPD

Police are searching for a man who officers believe sexually assaulted and robbed a woman in Harlem the evening of May 27, the NYPD said.

According to police, the 28-year-old female victim was in the area of Lenox Avenue and West 129 Street when a man called out to get her attention. The suspect then started a brief conversation with the woman during which he grabbed her arm starting a struggle, police said. During the struggle, the suspect began to sexually assault the woman while removing $20 and a cellphone from her pocket, before leaving the scene, officials said.

Police released a photo of a man they are looking for in connection with the attack.

Police are asking anyone with information to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish.