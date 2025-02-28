Manhattan

Window washers rescued after wind sends rig swinging at Manhattan high-rise

Video posted to the Citizen app showed the scaffold twisting wildly in the air

By Marc Santia

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pair of unsecured window washers had the fright of their lives Friday when the wind seized their scaffold, sending it twisting and turning almost eight stories up -- and smashing into the luxury Manhattan high-rise they were cleaning.

Authorities say the two workers were on a scaffold outside the 78th floor of 25 Columbus Circle when their rig started swinging wildly out of control. It slammed into an apartment window. Chunks of broken glass rained down onto 58th Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues, though no injuries were reported. The area was blocked off for some time.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed the scaffold twisting in the air.

According to the FDNY, rescue workers were able to haul the scaffold close enough to the building to rescue the window washers. Both were taken to a hospital as a precaution and both are expected to be OK. It's not clear why they weren't secured at the time of the incident.

The Department of Buildings is also investigating.

