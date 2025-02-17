4 hurt in early morning Washington Heights fire: FDNY

Four people were hurt in an early morning fire that broke out in an apartment building in Washington Heights, the FDNY said.

The fire was reported around 12:40 a.m. and was located on the third floor of 247 Wadsworth Avenue, between W 186th and W 185th streets.

According to the FDNY, 12 units responded to the blaze with 60 fire and EMS personnel on scene. They managed to put the fire under control shortly after 1:30 a.m.

In total four people were hurt: two were transported to a local hospital while the other two were evaluated on the scene and refused additional medical attention. The conditions of the two people who were hospitalized is unknown at this time.

The fire remains under investigation.