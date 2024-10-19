Neighbors hold memorial for NYC boy found starved to death

A 4-year-old boy is being remembered by his Harlem community days after he was found dead, apparently malnourished and starved to death.

Rev. Al Sharpton was joined by community leaders Saturday for a prayer service and wreath laying in honor of Jahmeik Modlin.

"We wanted to unite as a community to say that we will not stand by and see a 4-year-old child die," Sharpton said.

The city medical examiner ruled the boy died from malnutrition and starvation, weighing only 19 pounds when he died Monday.

Both of his parents have since been charged in his death. The boy's father, 25-year-old Laron Modlin, and his mother, 26-year-old Nytavia Ragsdale, faces charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child. An attorney for the parents did not provide a detailed comment but acknowledged that the investigation was underway.

Modlin and Ragsdale were arraigned this week; the mother had bail set at $100,000, while the father was ordered held without bail.

According to the criminal complaint, Modlin said she fed the boy small portions because he couldn't keep his food down.

A woman who lives in the same building said Ragsdale had four children, though multiple neighbors and the building's superintendent told NBC New York they never saw the kids — and when they saw the mother, she was rarely in clean clothes.

"I never see them go to school...I never see her take them out. I don’t even see her grocery shop, to be honest," said neighbor Erica Speed. "She had on the same outfit basically for like two years. I tried to offer her clothes, her pride is too — I don’t know. She ain’t never want the help.”

The other children, ages 5, 6, and 7, were tracked down and transported to a hospital where officials confirmed they too were malnourished, according to prosecutors. A spokesperson for the Administration for Child Services confirmed their safety.

"The safety and well-being of New York City's children is our top priority. We are investigating this incident with the NYPD and have secured the safety of the siblings," the spokesperson told NBC New York.

A representative for the family said a grandmother of the children is looking to take custody and care of the children.