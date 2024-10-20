The Vessel at Hudson Yards to reopen Monday with new safety measures

What to Know The Vessel at Hudson Yards will be reopening to the public later in 2024

The structure has been closed since 2021 after a string of people died by suicide at the site

A spokesperson for Hudson Yards said they developed a plan to make the structure safer

The long-awaited return of a New York City attraction arrives Monday: the reopening of The Vessel.

The structure in Hudson Yards had been closed for nearly 1,200 days after a string of people died by suicide at the site, exposing gaps in its safety.

The Vessel was an instant architectural icon when the honeycombed structure opened in 2019 on the west side of the island. Visitors from around the world lined up to climb its zigzagging stairs.

Four individuals took their lives at the Vessel during an 18-month span ending in July 2021, which ultimately led to its closure. Back in April, a spokesperson for Hudson Yards confirmed that an upgraded safety plan would allow the structure to reopen.

Four stairwells and the adjoining platforms will get the steel mesh barriers, which will not have any impact on the structure's iconic look or views. That will make up about half of the area that used to be open to the public.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The first two levels of Vessel will be fully open. On the higher levels, only the portions where the steel mesh barriers have been added will reopen.

The very top floor will remain closed to the public.

"It is breathtaking. I think there is a lot of money put into this area and it's really cool and kind of pleasant to walk through," Max Gallo, of Brooklyn, said by the still-closed attraction.

Visitor Angelina Fiorini said for her, the massive sculpture became a symbol of the nation's mental health crisis.

"It's not a good thing, what happened, but I think that after what happened, it brought awareness of mental health that we needed," she said Friday.

The Hudson Yards community is eager to put the structure's tragic past behind. In the shadow of the site, coffee cart worker Isabella Araque said she hopes reopening The Vessel to tourists will also provide a jolt to the neighborhood economy.

“Business owners here and owners of the coffee carts are kind of excited for it to come back," she said.

Tickets are already available for purchase online ahead of Monday's opening.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.