Burglars hit at least 8 delivery trucks in NYC, walking away with Gucci and iPhone packages

A group of at least five people have been targeting UPS and FedEx trucks across New York City for months and getting away with high-priced items, according to police.

The NYPD on Thursday released images of the burglary suspects --- one woman and four men --- as they asked the public to help investigators identify the package thieves. The first incident occurred as early as April 1 in the heart of Midtown near Rockefeller Center, and the latest took place blocks away on Nov. 5 near Bryant Park.

Two of the suspects acted as lookouts while others either "unlawfully entered" delivery trucks or broke into the trucks using a tool, police said. Once inside, the others stole hundreds of packages, some of which contained luxury goods like Gucci brand items and iPhones.

Here's a breakdown of the eight separate incidents, according to the NYPD:

April 1: 55 West 48th St.

Police say one burglar accessed a UPS truck and took 84 packages. The person fled on foot.

May 10: 860 Washington Ave.

Two suspects removed eight Gucci boxes, worth about $29,730.00, from a FedEx truck.

June 4: 32 West 45th St.

Two unidentified people used a "burglar tool" to get into a UPS truck while two others acted as lookouts. They stole packages containing what police say were precious metals.

June 7: 551 Madison Ave.

One suspect got into a UPS truck and took several clear plastic bags with 122 packages inside.

Oct. 15: 30-30 47th Ave.

Two people pried open the door of a UPS truck and stole multiple packages while another person acted as lookout.

Oct. 18: 168 Ludlow St.

One suspect broke into a locked UPS truck and got away with nine iPhones, two Android phones and one Apple watch. The items are valued approximately at $9,500.

Oct. 31: 448 5th Ave.

Three individuals stole a package with more Apple products, valued at approximately $13,450, from a locked UPS truck.

Nov. 5: 512C 5th Ave.

One person removed two packages from a UPS truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).