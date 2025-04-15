A rogue turkey briefly stalled some traffic in Manhattan Tuesday before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Cops say they got a report about a turkey running into traffic near East 59th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side around 8:30 a.m. It was peak morning rush.

The NYPD called animal services. The bird ran away when authorities tried to capture it, they said.

Video posted to the Citizen app shows officers trying to corral the animal so it wouldn't get hit by a car. At one point, it flies into a tree to elude them.

It's not clear where it came from. The investigation is ongoing.