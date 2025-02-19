Trump administration terminates approval of New York's congestion pricing program

The U.S. Department of Transportation is withdrawing its support for New York City's controversial congestion pricing plan and will discuss with the state and stakeholders how to end the program, the agency announced Wednesday.

The department released a letter from Secretary Sean Duffy it said it sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul regarding its decision to "terminate" approval of the congestion pricing pricing program, which it had originally granted on Nov. 21 under the Biden administration.

Duffy said the congestion pricing program is beyond the scope of the approval for a "Value Pricing Pilot Program" authorized by Congress, in part, because it appears to be "driven primarily by the need to raise revenue for the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) system as opposed to the need to reduce congestion."

DOT boss Duffy said his department would work with New York state officials to "discuss the orderly cessation of toll operations under this terminated pilot project." It's unclear if the federal government succeeds in killing congestion pricing, when that would happen.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said the agency is ready to fight the administration in federal court.

"Today, the MTA filed papers in federal court to ensure that the highly successful program – which has already dramatically reduced congestion, bringing reduced traffic and faster travel times, while increasing speeds for buses and emergency vehicles – will continue notwithstanding this baseless effort to snatch those benefits away from the millions of mass transit users, pedestrians and, especially, the drivers who come to the Manhattan Central Business District," Lieber said in a statement. "It’s mystifying that after four years and 4,000 pages of federally-supervised environmental review – and barely three months after giving final approval to the Congestion Relief Program – USDOT would seek to totally reverse course.”

Hochul's office said early Wednesday afternoon that it had not received a letter from the Trump administration.

Until the governor receives the secretary's letter, any description of congestion pricing as “dead” or “axed” is premature, according to a spokesman.

Multiple advocates have said court action is likely to try and block the Trump administration from unilaterally ending the toll. It's not clear how long that may take, nor whether congestion pricing would proceed in the interim.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who is opposed to New York's congestion pricing, has not commented yet on the federal government's decision.

The developments are not unexpected. Over the weekend, the president reportedly gave exclusive comments to the New York Post in which he referenced recent conversations with Hochul and touted his ability to kill the plan.

While many drivers might celebrate the end of the $9 peak toll that's only been in place for seven weeks, others have enjoyed a noticeable reduction in traffic.

The MTA has already been banking on major projects to be paid for by the revenue from congestion tolling -- from the extension of the Second Avenue subway to modern signals for older subway lines to accessibility projects, like elevators at more stations.

In his letter, Duffy said it did not appear that there would be any "substantial" costs to the physical stoppage of congestion pricing.