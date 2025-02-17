Suspect sought in two separate UES slashings that took place minutes apart: NYPD

Police say the same suspect is responsible for two separate slashings that occurred minutes apart on the Upper East Side in Manhattan last week -- and the search for the suspect is still ongoing.

Wearing a nylon stocking over his face and Ugg boots, the alleged slasher attacked the first victim underground at the subway station at 86th Street and Lexington, when he allegedly bumped into a security guard and then slashed her face.

He then, according to police, proceeded to go outside where he found his second victim, who wants to be identified simply as Kenny. Kenny was heading home for dinner walking on 86th Street near Second Avenue when the stranger, unprovoked, bumped into him from behind and slashed the side of his face.

He said that his attacker had a grey beard and was mumbling loudly.

Though it has been one week since the attack, Kenny remains concern for families and neighbors in the neighborhood since the man is still on the loose.

Authorities urge anyone with information on either of the two slashings to call police immediately.