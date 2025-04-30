A suspect believed to have been involved in a Manhattan rush hour subway spat that turned deadly over some stepped-on shoes was arrested and charged in the victim's death, according to police.
Luis Jose-Duarte was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree manslaughter in the stabbing death aboard a No. 5 train on the morning of April 25, police said.
The fray was believed to have started when Jose-Duarte stepped on the shoes of 38-year-old John Sheldon while on the northbound train. The two exchanged words and it quickly escalated, spilling out onto the platform at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station before 9 a.m.
Sheldon collapsed soon after, with officers finding him with multiple stab wounds to his chest. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after.
Jose-Duarte initially ran from the station, but cops caught and arrested him before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Attorney information for the Bronx man was not immediately available.
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.