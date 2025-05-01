A suspected gunman was arrested after allegedly shooting a Times Square food vendor who was trying to help another worker being harassed by a group of people — but the suspect is the one claiming "self-defense."

Emanuel Charles faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, for his role in the gunfire that broke out before 5 a.m. Wednesday at West 47th Street and 7th Avenue, according to police. A group of young people began harassing a food cart vendor trying to set up for the day near the TKTS booth, police said.

"They were trying to steal the money, they were trying to grab money from the guys. And this is a bad thing," said Wagih Nasr," who works in Times Square and knows the victim.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The vendor called another vendor who rushed off to help keep the peace but when the group was leaving the area, one of them fired and hit the man trying to help, according to police. The 29-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm; his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

A witness said around six shots were fired in the general direction the victim, who has not been identified.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"He’s a nice guy. He’s here to make his living. He’s not here to make no problem with nobody," Nasr said. "He respects the law. He respects everybody. He didn’t do anything wrong.”

Nasr said the victim is a father who came to this country from Egypt in search of a better life, and was simply trying to help a fellow food cart vendor from being attacked and robbed.

Police flooded the area and a short time later found four people of interest in the subway system, including the alleged gunman.

Attorney information for the 21-year-old Charles was not immediately available. As he was being led out of the midtown police precinct in handcuffs, Charles was asked why he shot the vendor, to which he replied "self-defense."