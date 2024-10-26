Manhattan

Subway cleaner spots assault rifle tossed in NYC trash can

By NBC New York Staff

r train sandy tunnel subway

An MTA worker assigned to clean a Manhattan subway station stumbled upon an assault rifle just before the Friday afternoon commute, police sources said.

The starting discovery of the firearm happened at the Courtlandt Street Station around 2:45 p.m.

Sources said the MTA cleaner had spotted the AM-15 rifle in a trash can on the southbound platform. The rifle was empty; there were no magazines or bullets recovered.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Police responded to the station to recover and dispose of the firearm.

The NYPD said its investigation into how the weapon ended up in the subway system was ongoing.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Manhattan
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us