Subway cleaner spots assault rifle tossed in NYC trash can

An MTA worker assigned to clean a Manhattan subway station stumbled upon an assault rifle just before the Friday afternoon commute, police sources said.

The starting discovery of the firearm happened at the Courtlandt Street Station around 2:45 p.m.

Sources said the MTA cleaner had spotted the AM-15 rifle in a trash can on the southbound platform. The rifle was empty; there were no magazines or bullets recovered.

Police responded to the station to recover and dispose of the firearm.

The NYPD said its investigation into how the weapon ended up in the subway system was ongoing.