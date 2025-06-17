NYC Subway

Woman trying to climb back on NYC subway platform is killed by train, police say

By NBC New York Staff

Authorities are investigating the train death of a 24-year-old woman in a Manhattan subway station.

Emergency crews responding to a call at the Union Square station around 10:30 p.m. Monday found the woman dead at the scene. Police say she had walked onto the tracks herself.

It's not clear why the woman was on the tracks, but authorities say she was trying to climb back onto the platform when she was struck by a northbound L train.

Trains were rerouted or delayed for a time in the area as authorities investigated.

No criminality is suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

NYC Subway
