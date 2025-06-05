2 die in Manhattan shootings in less than 2 hours. No arrests made

Two people died in two separate Manhattan shootings, one in Midtown, one in Chelsea, in less than two hours overnight, and no arrests have been made -- a chilling pair of violent acts just days after city officials touted lower murder rates across the city.

According to investigators, cops first responded to the Chelsea shooting, which happened on West 17th Street shortly after 9 p.m. Officers checking out a 911 call found a 21-year-old man unconscious with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Authorities later identified the victim as Raqiese Cohen, who cops say was gunned down outside his own home. No other details on the case were immediately available.

Less than two hours later, around 10:45 p.m., officials say cops responded to a 911 call of a man shot outside an urgent care clinic on West 42nd Street. He had been shot in the head and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. That man's identity has not yet been released.

Yellow crime scene tape cordoned off the area in front of a nearby 7-Eleven and a hibachi restaurant.

No one is in custody in either case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The shootings come after an announcement from Mayor Eric Adams' administration earlier this week crediting gun seizures for three straight years of shooting and homicide declines. The mayor's office says shootings have dropped 54% and homicides by 41% under his leadership. Overall, major crimes are also trending down.

"Each illegal gun we take off our streets is saving lives and damming up one more river that leads to the sea of violence. And, as a result, last month, we saw record decreases in shootings and homicides — helping lead to the lowest number of shootings and homicides year-to-date in recorded history," Adams said in a statement announcing the latest gun seizure stats. "Thanks to the tireless work of the NYPD, and the upstream and downstream investments our administration is making, New York City remains the safest big city in America.”