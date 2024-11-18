Scaffold collapse in Manhattan prompts large emergency response

Emergency crews are responding to a scaffolding collapse in Manhattan Monday.

According to radio transmission, a box truck may have hit the structure on 29th Street near Eighth Avenue around 8 a.m.

Chopper 4 later captured firefighters surrounding the collapsed structure as a box truck sat, parked nearby. The city's Office of Emergency Management noted on X that people should avoid the area.

There were reports of some people injured, though authorities had yet to confirm any information as of mid-morning.

The Department of Buildings was responding to the scene as well. Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy emergency response.

No other details were immediately available.