Do you know her? Woman found beaten unconscious on NYC bike path

Authorities are asking for help finding out what happened to a 44-year-old woman who was found beaten unconscious just off a bike path on Randall's Island, officials say.

A witness who was on a walk in the area found the woman and called police. No bike was with her.

She was taken to a hospital after the attack Friday night and remained there in critical condition Wednesday.

Authorities say the attack is believed to be random. There was no information immediately provided on a potential suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.