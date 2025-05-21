Crime Stoppers

Do you know her? Woman found beaten unconscious on NYC bike path

By Marc Santia and NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are asking for help finding out what happened to a 44-year-old woman who was found beaten unconscious just off a bike path on Randall's Island, officials say.

A witness who was on a walk in the area found the woman and called police. No bike was with her.

She was taken to a hospital after the attack Friday night and remained there in critical condition Wednesday.

Authorities say the attack is believed to be random. There was no information immediately provided on a potential suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

