A U.S. Postal Service worker was stabbed to death while at a deli in Harlem, according to police.

The deadly incident occurred just after 2 p.m. Thursday at the deli on Lenox Avenue near 118th Street, officials said. The victim, a 36-year-old man, was stabbed in the stomach, according to police.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A person of interest was taken into custody immediately after, police said. An investigation is ongoing.