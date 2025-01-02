Harlem

Postal worker stabbed to death at Harlem deli, police say

By Tom Shea

NBC NYPD GENERIC USEABLE
NBC 4 New York

A U.S. Postal Service worker was stabbed to death while at a deli in Harlem, according to police.

The deadly incident occurred just after 2 p.m. Thursday at the deli on Lenox Avenue near 118th Street, officials said. The victim, a 36-year-old man, was stabbed in the stomach, according to police.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

A person of interest was taken into custody immediately after, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

HarlemManhattan
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us