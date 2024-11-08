Person of interest in custody in Upper West Side shooting: NYPD

A person of interest is in custody in Thursday's shooting on the Upper West Side that sent subway riders scrambling to duck under seats, the NYPD said.

Police have not released the name of the person in custody or what their relationship with the victim might be.

Police responded to a call about a shooting near West 69th Street and Columbus around 9:15 a.m., finding a 47-year-old man shot in the leg and shoulder. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

It's not clear if the gunshot victim previously knew the gunman, who police said ran into the subway station at Central Park West and 72nd Street. Footage posted to the Citizen app showed the immediate area blocked off. Shattered glass littered the area around a bus stop, and a bullet hole was evident in an apartment building door just behind the stop.

Surveillance video showed people running down the sidewalk and ducking into businesses immediately after the shooting. Police helicopters flew above Central Park to search the area for the armed suspect.

Authorities are investigating a shooting on the Upper West Side where the suspect fled into the transit system, disrupting subway service in the middle of the day.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The city's Office of Emergency Management put out a notification warning people to expect delays and service changes on southbound A, B, C and D trains between 72nd Street and 110th Street in Manhattan. More than a half-dozen lines were experiencing delays through early Thursday afternoon.

A law enforcement source confirmed the suspected shooter was a man seen on video wearing a green jacket and light-colored hat. He was seen walking toward 69th Street moments before the shooting, and seen again leaving a computer repair shop around the corner, sources said.

Inside that store is where the suspect got into an argument with the victim, then followed him as he ran outside, according to multiple law enforcement sources. Store employees said the man who was shot is the owner of the business.