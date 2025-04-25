Crime Stoppers

5 wanted in Park Avenue gang assault

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

By NBC New York Staff

Getty Images

Authorities are looking for several people involved in an apparent Upper East Side gang assault on a man who intervened when he thought the group may have been trying to break into vehicles, officials say.

According to investigators, the five suspects got into the altercation with the 65-year-old victim around 8 p.m. Tuesday, near Park Avenue and East 84th Street. They started arguing, and the group surrounded the victim.

One of the suspects hit the victim with a bookbag and punched him in the face, sending him to the ground. He had some minor injuries to his face and knee and refused medical attention at the scene.

Authorities released photos of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Who are the suspects in Upper East Side assault?

