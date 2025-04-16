Manhattan

Man stabbed in midtown Manhattan; attacker on loose

It happened at 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue Tuesday night

By NBC New York Staff

Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed across the street from the New York Public Library in midtown Manhattan late Tuesday, officials say.

Police responding to a call about a person stabbed near East 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue around 10:30 p.m. found the man stabbed in the stomach and the leg. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The NYPD says they're looking for a man wearing dark clothing who fled eastbound on 43rd Street after the attack. It's not clear what led up to the stabbing, nor is it known if the victim knew his attacker.

Details on his age and identity weren't provided.

Multiple officers cordoned off the scene into the evening Tuesday. A pair of scissors was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

