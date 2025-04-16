Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed across the street from the New York Public Library in midtown Manhattan late Tuesday, officials say.

Police responding to a call about a person stabbed near East 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue around 10:30 p.m. found the man stabbed in the stomach and the leg. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The NYPD says they're looking for a man wearing dark clothing who fled eastbound on 43rd Street after the attack. It's not clear what led up to the stabbing, nor is it known if the victim knew his attacker.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Details on his age and identity weren't provided.

Multiple officers cordoned off the scene into the evening Tuesday. A pair of scissors was recovered at the scene.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.