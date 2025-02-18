NYPD

NYPD officer shot in standoff with barricaded suspect in Manhattan: Sources

The officer who was shot in the shoulder is expected to be OK; the suspect, also wounded, is being treated

By Marc Santia

NBC Universal, Inc.

An NYPD officer was shot in the shoulder during a standoff with a suspect in Manhattan Tuesday, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The shooting was reported at an apartment complex on the Lower East Side, where law enforcement officers were looking for someone believed to have a gun illegally.

According to sources, once cops got into the apartment in question, the wanted individual allegedly started firing shots at the officers, hitting an ESU ballistic shield. The officers backed out of the apartment and the suspect barricaded himself inside by pushing a couch up against the door, the sources said

The NYPD Hostage Negotiation team was called out to assist. A short time later, police decided to tactically enter the apartment and move the couch to ensure there were no hostages. The suspect fired again and hit an ESU officer in the shoulder, the sources said. Police returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The shooter is in custody. He is expected to survive, as is the officer who was shot in the shoulder.

The suspect is on parole for a prior drug conviction. Additional details about him weren't immediately known.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch are expected to visit the wounded officer at the hospital later Tuesday morning before holding a press briefing on the shooting.

The NYPD says the public should avoid the area to assist the investigation.

