Fleeing shoplifter slams 86-year-old face first into scaffolding, knocking out teeth: sources

A woman was thrown out of a supermarket on a busy Manhattan block last weekend by an apparent shoplifter willing to clear a path to his escape, multiple law enforcement sources said.

The 86-year-old Upper East Sider was leaving the store around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon when her attacker came from behind and gave her a "violent push," according to the sources.

The force of the shove sent the woman outside of the supermarket on Third Avenue and face first into scaffolding set up outside the store. She ran into the equipment before falling down to the concrete ground.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said the woman had several teeth knocked out and was being treated for multiple cuts and a back injury.

Her alleged attacker, meanwhile, has been in the wind.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police released additional surveillance images and video of the wanted man on Friday, close to a week after the incident. He was last seen running down Third Avenue.

The man was wearing a gray and burgundy jacket, dark-colored hoodie and gray sweatpants.