Could Manhattan street parking get limited to local residents only?

Finding parking in some areas of Manhattan can feel nearly impossible at times, and since the start of congestion many drivers who live above 60th Street say it's become even harder to find.

A new plan is in the works that could offer a solution to complaints from some drivers who say it takes hours to find a spot.

"It's creating chaos, honestly. And there's a better way," Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said.

The chaos Levine describes is the daily search for parking and the better way he's backing is a new residential parking permit bill sponsored by Upper Manhattan Council Member Carmen De La Rosa.

"One of the main complaints we get from our constituents is that it is impossible to find parking," she said Friday.

De La Rosa said parking has gotten worse since congestion pricing began last month and drivers started paying a toll for heading south of 60th Street. Her bill provides a big change for those above 60th.

The residential parking plan reserves 80% of spaces north of 60th Street for residents only -- the annual fee is yet to be determined. The revenue from the plan would go toward local road repairs.

"I think it's another money grab from the city," said driver Warren Schein.

Schein, a contractor working in the city, said the permitting plan would just make his job harder.

"There's no place for us to park as it is. We double park everywhere and get tons of tickets," he added.

But many residents in the area favor the concept.

"I think it's a good idea for people who have cars here and are looking for spots," said Upper West Side resident Jonathan Eger.

And New York City would be following the lead of other locations where permits have changed the playing field.

"It's working in other cities and it would certainly solve the problem," claims Levine.

Before the City Council even votes on the residential parking permit plan, they need approval from Albany. It is a quirk of city law that in order to make major changes from the streets, they need state permission.