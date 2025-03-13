Lower Manhattan

NYC man indicted for allegedly murdering step-grandfather, dumping body parts in East River

Police identified the body, including a severed torso, as the remains of 65-year-old Edwin Echevarria

By Tom Shea

Peter Gerber

A Manhattan man was indicted for murder after allegedly killing his step-grandfather and dismembering his body before putting the remains in a suitcase that he dumped in the East River, according to prosecutors.

Christian Millet was indicted Thursday on second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

According to court documents, the 23-year-old Millet attacked Edwin Echevarria with a homemade ice pick as he was on the phone. Millet allegedly stomped and kicked Echevarria's head and stabbing him repeatedly, including at least 13 times in the chest.

Using a kitchen knife, Millet cut up the 65-year-old into several pieces and wrapped up the parts into bags, which he tossed into the East River over the next few days.

The investigation started on Feb. 5, when police in the NYPD harbor boat unit found body parts, including a severed torso, in a duffel bag floating in the East River. Millet was arrested a week after that. Police said they found a screwdriver and towels soaked with blood in a bag at the apartment.

"Christian Millet allegedly committed a shocking and brutal murder, and my thoughts are with Mr. Echevarria’s loved ones,” said District Attorney Bragg.

In court documents, prosecutors said Millet confessed to stabbing Echevarria, saying the slaying came as a result of "an insane urge to kill."

Millet's public defender, Shari Leigh Vrod, did not immediately respond to previous requests for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

