NYC Health Dept. warns of possible hepatitis A exposure at Manhattan restaurant

By Brittany Miller and NBC New York Staff

Hepatitis A virus (picornavirus). The HAV. almost always causes mild hepatitis. View produced from a transmission electron microscopy image. Viral diameter approximately: 30 nm. (Photo by: CAVALLINI JAMES/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Getty Images

The New York City Health Department is warning patrons of a Manhattan restaurant about possible exposure to the hepatitis A virus.

Health officials said they were notified about a case of hepatitis A in a food handler at ilili Restaurant at 236 Fifth Avenue.

The city is urging anyone who ate at the restaurant or ordered takeout from there between Jan. 31 and Feb. 9 to get a hepatitis A vaccine, if they were not previously vaccinated. The health department is also advising anyone who ate food from ilili between Jan. 17 and Feb. 9 to monitor for symptoms of the illness.

NBC New York
"We are urging these restaurant patrons to consult with their providers and get the hepatitis A vaccine as a precautionary measure," said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse.

What are symptoms of hepatitis A?

According to the health department, hepatitis A symptoms include:

  • Yellowing of eyes and skin
  • Fatigue
  • Abdominal pain
  • Nausea
  • Diarrhea

"This incident serves as an important reminder to stay up to date with current vaccination recommendations, and to always wash your hands thoroughly to prevent the spread of disease," Morse said.

The vaccine is most effective when received within 14 days of exposure, health officials said, which in this case would be the date they ate at the restaurant.

No additional hepatitis A cases have been related to the restaurant.

