NYC Health Dept. warns of possible hepatitis A exposure at Manhattan restaurant

The New York City Health Department is warning patrons of a Manhattan restaurant about possible exposure to the hepatitis A virus.

Health officials said they were notified about a case of hepatitis A in a food handler at ilili Restaurant at 236 Fifth Avenue.

The city is urging anyone who ate at the restaurant or ordered takeout from there between Jan. 31 and Feb. 9 to get a hepatitis A vaccine, if they were not previously vaccinated. The health department is also advising anyone who ate food from ilili between Jan. 17 and Feb. 9 to monitor for symptoms of the illness.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

NBC New York The New York City Health Department is investigating a case of hepatitis A at ilili Restaurant on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

"We are urging these restaurant patrons to consult with their providers and get the hepatitis A vaccine as a precautionary measure," said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

What are symptoms of hepatitis A?

According to the health department, hepatitis A symptoms include:

Yellowing of eyes and skin

Fatigue

Abdominal pain

Nausea

Diarrhea

"This incident serves as an important reminder to stay up to date with current vaccination recommendations, and to always wash your hands thoroughly to prevent the spread of disease," Morse said.

The vaccine is most effective when received within 14 days of exposure, health officials said, which in this case would be the date they ate at the restaurant.

No additional hepatitis A cases have been related to the restaurant.