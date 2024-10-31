Tour scary & extravagant Halloween houses on the Upper East Side

Trick-or-treaters get ready to be scared and amazed by Manhattan's over-the-top decorated townhomes scattered across the Upper East Side.
Here are a few of the extravagant residences not to miss.
1. Skeletons & Skulls
70th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues
2. Ghosts at the Window
74th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues
3. Jack-o-lantern Craze
74th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues
4. Wicked Witchcraft
70th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues
5. Area 51 Aliens' Takeover
61st Street between Park and Lexington Avenues
6. Send in the Clowns
72nd Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues
7. Tangled up in Blue
61st Street between Third and Second Avenues