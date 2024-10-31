Tour scary & extravagant Halloween houses on the Upper East Side

Trick-or-treaters get ready to be scared and amazed by Manhattan's over-the-top decorated townhomes scattered across the Upper East Side.

Here are a few of the extravagant residences not to miss.

1. Skeletons & Skulls

70th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues

2. Ghosts at the Window

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

74th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues

3. Jack-o-lantern Craze

74th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues

4. Wicked Witchcraft

70th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues

5. Area 51 Aliens' Takeover

61st Street between Park and Lexington Avenues

6. Send in the Clowns

72nd Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues

7. Tangled up in Blue

61st Street between Third and Second Avenues