Halloween

Tour scary & extravagant Halloween houses on the Upper East Side

New York City's Upper East Side is known for its over-the-top Halloween decorations and trick-or-treating delight. Here's a look at the top seven spooky residences.

By Linda Gaudino

NBC Universal, Inc.

Trick-or-treaters get ready to be scared and amazed by Manhattan's over-the-top decorated townhomes scattered across the Upper East Side.

Here are a few of the extravagant residences not to miss.

1. Skeletons & Skulls

70th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues

2. Ghosts at the Window

74th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues

3. Jack-o-lantern Craze

74th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues

4. Wicked Witchcraft

70th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues

5. Area 51 Aliens' Takeover

61st Street between Park and Lexington Avenues

6. Send in the Clowns

72nd Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues

7. Tangled up in Blue

61st Street between Third and Second Avenues

