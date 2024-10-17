Manhattan

NY Comic Con kicks off today: What to know about the event that celebrates pop culture

By NBC New York Staff

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 06: Comic Con fans with cosplay costumes attend the 1st day of the 2022 New York Comic-Con at the Javits Convention Center in New York, United States on October 06, 2022. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The biggest pop culture event on the East Coast is back!

For four fun-filled days, the New York Comic Con (NYCC) will allow fans the opportunity to meet celebrities, comic creators, authors and gaming stars...and the chance to dust off their epic costumes to cosplay!

NYCC kicks off Thursday and will run through Sunday at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

NYCC 2024, as in times past, will feature dozens of actors, including: Elizabeth Olsen, Orlando Bloom, Kevin Smith and Josh Brolin among many others.

Tickets are still available.

For more information, including the panel schedule, or for tickets, click here.

