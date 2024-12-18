Why the iconic neon lights at 30 Rockefeller Plaza could soon be going away

Big changes could be coming to the familiar neon signage seen around 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

The well-known neon lights that have adorned the landmark midtown building since 1935 could soon be changed out for LED lights.

Real estate company Tishman Speyer, which co-owns Rockefeller Center, applied to New York City's Landmarks Preservation Commission to replace the red glowing neon letters above the side entrances to 30 Rock on 49th Street and 50th Street that spell out "NBC Studios."

Also being changed would be the blue letters on the side that spell out "Observation Deck." In its place would be blue LED letters reading "Top of the Rock."

The building owners said in their application that the swap would be cheaper, lower maintenance and more energy efficient.