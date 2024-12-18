Rockefeller Center

Why the iconic neon lights at 30 Rockefeller Plaza could soon be going away

By NBC New York Staff

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2015/10/16: NBC studios in New York City: Historic Rockefeller Center in Midtown Manhattan is home to NBC studios, an observation deck, and a nightclub Rainbow Room. NBC is one of USA’s largest TV broadcasting companies and include the studio where Saturday Night Live is recorded apart from many others.
Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Big changes could be coming to the familiar neon signage seen around 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

The well-known neon lights that have adorned the landmark midtown building since 1935 could soon be changed out for LED lights.

Real estate company Tishman Speyer, which co-owns Rockefeller Center, applied to New York City's Landmarks Preservation Commission to replace the red glowing neon letters above the side entrances to 30 Rock on 49th Street and 50th Street that spell out "NBC Studios."

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Also being changed would be the blue letters on the side that spell out "Observation Deck." In its place would be blue LED letters reading "Top of the Rock."

The building owners said in their application that the swap would be cheaper, lower maintenance and more energy efficient.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Rockefeller CenterManhattan
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us