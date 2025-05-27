Fire in Midtown sends smoke into the air, visible for blocks

A fire in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon drew a large response from the FDNY.

City emergency management officials warned of traffic delays and road closures in the area of 6th Avenue and West 53rd Street.

The FDNY said it received a report of a fire in a high-rise hotel around 4:51 p.m.

.@FDNY Activity: Expect traffic delays, road closures, mass transit disruptions & emergency personnel near 6th Avenue & W 53rd Street, Manhattan. Use alternate routes. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 27, 2025

It's unclear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

