Fire in Midtown sends smoke into the air, visible for blocks

By NBC New York Staff

A fire in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon drew a large response from the FDNY.

City emergency management officials warned of traffic delays and road closures in the area of 6th Avenue and West 53rd Street.

The FDNY said it received a report of a fire in a high-rise hotel around 4:51 p.m.

It's unclear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

Firefighters are working to put out a fire near 6th Avenue and West 53rd Street that sent smoke into the air.

