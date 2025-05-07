Men dressed as construction workers attempt smash-and-grab robbery at NYC jewelry store

Two men disguised as construction workers walked into a midtown Manhattan jewelry store armed with hammers and tried to pull off a daring smash-and-grab heist, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident was captured on surveillance video from the store on the corner of East 53rd Street and Madison Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement sources said.

One man entered the shop and held the door open for the other man, sporting a yellow construction vest and a blue surgical mask. The second man walked up to a display case, took out a hammer and began smashing the glass as he tried to get the high-end watches inside, according to law enforcement sources.

A security guard appeared moments later, video showed, forcing the would-be robber to take off with nothing. Both men ran up Madison Avenue; police were searching for them Wednesday evening.

No one was hurt in the attempted heist. The store was temporarily closed in the aftermath of the incident, but was set to reopen Thursday.

The NYPD's Major Case Squad was leading the investigation as it analyzed evidence and followed several leads. Anyone with any information in connection to the attempted robbers or the incident overall is asked to contact police.