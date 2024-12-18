After startling exit, Adams' former chief adviser expected to face bribery-related charges: Sources

Mayor Eric Adams former chief adviser, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, is expected to face bribery-related charges Thursday by the Manhattan District Attorney, sources familiar with the matter said.

Lewis-Martin's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, said that although he is not familiar with the specific charges, investigators have raised questions about whether Martin in her capacity as senior advisor to Adams asked the NYC Department of Buildings to look into a roadblock a hotel business was facing.

Investigators allegedly questioned whether Martin's son, who works as a DJ and entertainer, obtained work or financial benefit from that same hotel business months after Martin had asked the DOB to help them.

A Manhattan District Attorney's Office spokesperson declined to comment but the office, as well as DOI have scheduled a joint news conference for Thursday afternoon.

The expected charges do not come as a total surprise given that Martin announced her startling exit over the weekend, effectively ending a decades-long professional relationship with the mayor.

Lewis-Martin ended her tenure Sunday, a couple months after receiving federal subpoenas upon landing back in New York City from a vacation to Japan. Her departure was first reported by Politico.

In September, as Adams found himself indicted on bribery and conspiracy charges, Lewis-Martin had her phones seized and home searched, adding to the list of top officials in the mayor's administration involved in ongoing federal probes. Lewis-Martin has not been charged in any of the active city or federal investigations.

Lewis-Martin's exit marks the latest in a string of big name departures since federal investigators began looking into the mayor. Her resignation comes after that of former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, senior adviser Timothy Pearson, first deputy mayor Sheena Wright, and David and Phil Banks, schools chancellor and deputy mayor for public safety, respectively.

In a statement obtained by NBC New York following announcement of her departure, Lewis-Martin thanked the mayor for their years of friendship and work in the city, and said her decision to step down was motivated by family.

“To my political partner, brother, and friend, Mayor Eric Adams: I thank you for seeking me out, way back in 2004, and asking me to run your Senate campaign. I thank you for seeing in me things that I did not see in myself. I extend humble gratitude to you for encouraging me to be my authentic self and for having my back during some trying times. As you would say, this has been a good ride; I will use author’s license and say that this has been an amazing ride.

“Now, today, the time has come for me to focus on my wonderful family and myself and retire.”

Adams called Lewis-Martin a "sister," and said every New Yorker owes "her a debt of gratitude for her decades of service to our city."

Lewis-Martin's resignation was effective as of Sunday.