Man in Maserati shot multiple times in suspected carjacking attempt in East Harlem: NYPD

Police are searching for the suspects who shot the driver of a Maserati multiple times in an attempted carjacking Wednesday morning in East Harlem, the NYPD said.

Police received a 911 call around 8:26 a.m. about a shooting near East 129th Street and Park Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot injuries, including to his arm, leg and shoulder, police said.

The victim was attempting to put gas into his Maserati at a gas station when the suspects tried to take the car and fired several shots before taking off, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It's unclear if the attack was random or if the driver was targeted.

