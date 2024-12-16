A holiday market in the heart of Manhattan went up in flames, leaving vendors to pick up their burnt merchandise and clean up their torched booths.

The fire broke out at the holiday market in Herald Square, off Broadway between 35th and 36th streets, around 4 a.m. Monday, according to fire officials. A row of booths were destroyed by the fire, leaving charred remnants at the market that opened just 10 days before.

About five dozen fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene near the Macy's flagship store, a popular destination around the holidays. A firefighter suffered serious injuries and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital, the FDNY said, but was expected to recover.

The fire was under control just after 5 a.m. All the vendors impacted have insurance to cover what was lost, but the shop owners are still trying to process what happened.

A torched refrigerator could be seen in the middle of burnt sticks. It belonged to Kelli Lipson, the owner of Spoonable Spirits, a company that sells liquor-infused desserts. What was a bright pink booth decorated in giant sprinkles was left in ruins.

"I was like where is my booth, I don't understand where my booth is. It's literally gone," Lipson said.

Several booths on the northern end of the market near Macy's were completely destroyed. A number of propane tanks damaged by the fire were at the scene as well.

It was not immediately clear what may have sparked the blaze. An investigation by FDNY fire marshals is ongoing.

The southern end of the market was open Monday, but it was not clear whether the side impacted heavily by the fire would reopen before the end of the holiday season.