Manhattan

Man struck and killed by MTA bus in Manhattan: NYPD

By Jessica Cunnington

A pedestrian has died after being struck by an MTA bus early Monday morning in Kips Bay, police said.

The 41-year-old victim was crossing on East 28th Street around 5:30 a.m. when the bus traveling northbound 3rd Avenue hit the man, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The bus driver remained on the scene after the collision.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The scene was largely clear and roads reopened by 9:30 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Manhattan
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us