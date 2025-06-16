Man struck and killed by MTA bus in Manhattan: NYPD

A pedestrian has died after being struck by an MTA bus early Monday morning in Kips Bay, police said.

The 41-year-old victim was crossing on East 28th Street around 5:30 a.m. when the bus traveling northbound 3rd Avenue hit the man, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The bus driver remained on the scene after the collision.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The scene was largely clear and roads reopened by 9:30 a.m.