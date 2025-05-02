Man stabbed onboard ‘F' train near 4th Street station

A man is in the hospital recovering from a stabbing Friday afternoon onboard an "F" train that was approaching West 4th Street, the NYPD said.

The stabbing resulted from a verbal altercation between the 46-year-old victim and 40-year-old suspect, police said. During the altercation, the suspect is accused of stabbing the victim in the abdomen, according to the NYPD.

Witnesses called 911 around 4:45 p.m. bringing officers to the train, who were able to arrest the suspect, police said.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, officials said.

No word what led to the altercation or if the two men involved knew each other.