Man stabbed in SoHo in middle of the afternoon as NYPD searches for attacker

A 38-year-old man is recovering at the hospital after being stabbed multiple times on a busy SoHo street Thursday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

The victim was stabbed in the wrist and neck shortly after 12 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Prince Street in the busy shopping district, police said.

According to officials, the stabbing stemmed from a verbal dispute between the victim and suspect.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to search for the unidentified stabbing suspect.