Man slashed, stabbed at 42nd Street subway station

A man is recovering Saturday after being slashed and stabbed at the 42nd Street subway station early in the morning.

The 28-year-old victim was attacked around 9:04 a.m. by an unknown assailant, the NYPD said. The incident happened at the subway station at East 42nd Street and 3rd Avenue near the no. 7 line elevators, according to police.

The victim suffered a laceration to the nose and a stab would to the left hand, authorities said. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. It's unclear what led up to the attack.