Man slashed on Midtown subway platform

A man is recovering Monday morning after being slashed overnight on a subway platform in midtown Manhattan, according to police.

The 48-year-old victim was slashed in his neck with a knife on the northbound C train platform at the 50th Street C/E subway station around 1:45 a.m., police said.

The NYPD said it was able to arrest a suspect and recover the knife used in the attack.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.