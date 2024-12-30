Man slashed on Midtown subway platform

A man is recovering Monday morning after being slashed overnight on a subway platform in midtown Manhattan, according to police.
The 48-year-old victim was slashed in his neck with a knife on the northbound C train platform at the 50th Street C/E subway station around 1:45 a.m., police said.
The NYPD said it was able to arrest a suspect and recover the knife used in the attack.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
