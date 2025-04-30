A man is recovering Wednesday after being shot in the arm in the heart of Times Square, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. at West 47th Street and 7th Avenue, according to police.

Police said the 29-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

No description of a suspect was released and the investigation is ongoing.

Part of the area was closed off to traffic earlier and cars were being diverted off 7th Avenue.