Times Square

Man shot in the arm in Times Square, police say

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is recovering Wednesday after being shot in the arm in the heart of Times Square, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. at West 47th Street and 7th Avenue, according to police.

Police said the 29-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

No description of a suspect was released and the investigation is ongoing.

Part of the area was closed off to traffic earlier and cars were being diverted off 7th Avenue.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Times SquareManhattan
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us