Man shoved onto subway tracks, hit by train in Chelsea: Source

A man is recovering on New Year's Eve after being violently pushed onto subway tracks in front of an upcoming chain in Chelsea, law enforcement sources tell NBC New York.

The 45-year-old victim was struck by a southbound no. 1 train at the 18th Street station just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with injuries to his head and a broken rib, but was conscious and alert, and is expected to survive, a law enforcement source tells NBC New York.

The NYPD said Tuesday evening it has a 23-year-old person of interest in custody, who has multiple prior arrests for assault and harassment, according to law enforcement sources.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC New York, which is difficult to watch, appears to show the victim was checking his phone when he was pushed from the platform by someone wearing a jacket with a hood over his head just moments before the train arrived at the station.

No. 1 trains were skipping the 18 St station Tuesday afternoon and the 1, 2 and 3 trains were running with details in both directions, according to the MTA.