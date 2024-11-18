Man arrested after alleged stabbing spree in Manhattan that left 2 dead: Sources

A suspect is in custody accused of fatally stabbing two people and injuring a third across three different locations in Manhattan on Monday morning, law enforcement sources tell NBC New York.

The alleged attacker was caught at 46th Street and 1st Avenue and is currently in custody at a police precinct, the sources tell News 4.

Police believe the suspect was responsible for a stabbing spree across Manhattan starting early Monday morning before he was arrested by officers, sources say.

Police said the first stabbing occurred at 8:22 a.m. on West 19th Street in Chelsea when a man stabbed a 30-year-old man in the abdomen. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second stabbing occurred at 30th Street and FDR Dr. in Kipps Bay where a 67-year-old man was stabbed and killed, police said.

A third stabbing occurred later Monday morning when a woman was attacked at 42nd Street and 1st Ave in Midtown East, police said. The woman is believed to be in critical condition.

The NYPD is not looking for any additional suspects, the mayor said.

The motive for the stabbings is unclear. The investigation is ongoing.